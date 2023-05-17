Kangana Ranaut is one of the rare actresses, who often share her thoughts about the ongoing issues in the entertainment industry, especially Bollywood.

The actress recently reacted to a report shared by a trade analyst, which talked about the loss faced by PVR chains. The popular industry tracker wrote, “Dreaded #BoxOffice is sparing no one… Reportedly, #PVRInox has reported a loss of ₹333crs aprox in Q4FY23, adding to their earlier loss of ₹107crs, now they plan to close around 50 under performing cinemas in the next 6 months !!! #BOTrends.”

To this, Kangana Ranaut responded, “We need more theatres in the country… we need more screens, this is not good for the film industry… having said that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle class person’s salary … something needs to be worked out …”

On the professional front, the National Award winning actress has biggies like Emergency, Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas under her belt. Talking about Emergency, it is directed by Kangana Ranaut and also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and others in prominent roles.

