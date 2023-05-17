Kangana Ranaut on PVR INOX shutting 50 cinema screens: ‘Need more theatres.. not good for film industry’
Kangana Ranaut highlighted that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive.
Kangana Ranaut is one of the rare actresses, who often share her thoughts about the ongoing issues in the entertainment industry, especially Bollywood.
The actress recently reacted to a report shared by a trade analyst, which talked about the loss faced by PVR chains. The popular industry tracker wrote, “Dreaded #BoxOffice is sparing no one… Reportedly, #PVRInox has reported a loss of ₹333crs aprox in Q4FY23, adding to their earlier loss of ₹107crs, now they plan to close around 50 under performing cinemas in the next 6 months !!! #BOTrends.”
Dreaded #BoxOffice is sparing no one… Reportedly, #PVRInox has reported a loss of ₹333crs aprox in Q4FY23, adding to their earlier loss of ₹107crs, now they plan to close around 50 under performing cinemas in the next 6 months !!! #BOTrends
— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) May 15, 2023
Related Articles
To this, Kangana Ranaut responded, “We need more theatres in the country… we need more screens, this is not good for the film industry… having said that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle class person’s salary … something needs to be worked out …”
We need more theatres in the country… we need more screens, this is not good for the film industry… having said that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle class person’s salary … something… https://t.co/HQsjen7DTq
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 15, 2023
On the professional front, the National Award winning actress has biggies like Emergency, Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas under her belt. Talking about Emergency, it is directed by Kangana Ranaut and also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and others in prominent roles.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Oscar-nominee Leslie Manville says her character in Citadel was "too good to resist"
Playing a pivotal role of Dahlia Archer – a badass villain in the spiderwebbed spy-verse, Leslie Manville, said, "I was very interested in Citadel because the project sounded very exciting."
Robert De Niro on becoming a father for the 7th time at 79: 'You don't know what the hell is going to happen'
The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.
Varun Bahl: 'Knew I was going to be in fashion by the time I was in grade six or seven'
A well-to-do family in the business of exporting garments, schooling at Modern School, and supportive parents who were only too glad to see him sign up for National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi.