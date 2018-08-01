Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra's alleged engagement to Nick Jonas: I'd love to celebrate with her

Kangana Ranaut says she spoke to Priyanka Chopra, who has reportedly gotten engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, and the Quantico star seemed "excited and very happy".

Rumours of Priyanka and Nick's engagement started coming in after the actor pulled out of Salman Khan's forthcoming film Bharat. Director Ali Abbas Zafar appeared to allude to the engagement when he announced that Chopra was leaving Bharat, his historical drama about modern India.

Kangana, who co-starred with Priyanka in Fashion, said she spoke to the actor and congratulated her. When asked if she's looking forward to Priyanka's wedding, Kangana told reporters, "I spoke to Priyanka the other day and I congratulated her... She seems excited and very happy.

"If such an event is taking place, I'd love to celebrate with her because she is lovely and she deserves all the happiness. She is a very dear friend. I get very happy and excited with weddings and engagements."

The Bollywood actor was speaking at Vogue Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday night. When asked if Priyanka confirmed the wedding date to her, Kangana said, "Not to me".

There were speculations that Priyanka, who has never spoken about her relationship with Nick, got engaged to the popstar on her birthday and would tie the knot this year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 14:37 PM