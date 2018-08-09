Kangana Ranaut on cow vigilantism: Want to save animals but when lynchings happen, you feel heartbroken

Kangana Ranaut, whose interest in politics comes through in her general interactions, discussed the lynchings that have been happening in the country at an alarming rate, at a recent event.

In an interaction with Sadhguru on Wednesday, the actor was asked for her thoughts on cow vigilantism and the increased number of lynchings that it has spawned, according to report in Indian Express. "You feel conflicted. You want to save the animals but when the lynching happens, you feel heartbroken at what’s going on. You feel this is wrong," Ranaut told the media present.

Ranaut also said that there is a strong prejudice against people who want to protect cows. Calling the prejudice 'agonising', the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor says people feel protective of their values when such bias is directed towards them. She said there are people like her who feel passionately about animal welfare but when she reads about the rampant lynchings happening across the country, she feels like an 'idiot'.

In her next film Manikarnika, Ranaut will portray the role of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai. She also revealed that the makers initially had a scene in the film in which she was supposed to rescue a calf. However, the team had to halt the shoot and reconsider whether they wanted to look like 'cow-savers'.

