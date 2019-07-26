Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Prasoon Joshi among 61 personalities to write open letter against 'selective outrage and false narratives'

Kangana Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were among 61 personalities who penned an open letter voicing their objections against what they claim is a "false narrative" and selective outrage. This letter comes as a reply to an open letter penned by 41 noted artists to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lamenting the intolerable political and religious atmosphere in India which has led to multiple cases of mass lynchings and other hate crimes.

Kangana, Madhur, Prasoon and others now claim that these people who complained about the national scenario had, in fact, penned the open letter "with the intention of denigrating the national ethos and norms of our collective functioning as a nation and people."

61 personalities including actor Kangana Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Classical Dancer and MP Sonal Mansingh,Instrumentalist Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar& Vivek Agnihotri write an open letter against 'selective outrage and false narratives'. pic.twitter.com/RGYIxXeJzS — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

Talking up the issue of lynching, the new letter says that as per Modi's new axiom, Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas, the Prime Minister has often publically criticised such instances.

"An open letter which has been published on 23 July 2019, and addressed to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has astonished us. Forty nine self-styled "guardians" and "conscience keepers" of the nation and of democratic values have once again expressed selective concern and demonstrated a clear political bias and motive."

It further claims that the previous letter to Modi is simply an attempt to create a false sense of fear and siege. Calling the efforts a 'conspiracy', the letter condemned the stance taken up by people like actress Aparna Sen, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and historian Ramachandra Guha.

Other signatories to the new letter include noted personalities such as classical dancer and MP, Sonal Mansingh, player Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and Vivek Agnihotri.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 11:05:20 IST