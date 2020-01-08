Kangana Ranaut lauds Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, thanks Meghna Gulzar for making film on acid attack survivors

Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of her sports drama Panga, has extended her support to Deepika Padukone's upcoming film, Chhapaak, which tells the story of an acid attack survivor. The actor reiterates Meghna Gulzar's directorial brings back the memories of an acid attack on her sister Rangoli Chandel, and her determination to curb all the adversities.

Sharing the video message in Hindi, Kangana praises the efforts of the Chaapaak team to bring the stories of acid attack victims to the forefront. The Manikarnika actress says, "I watched the trailer of Chhapaak, and it brought back memories of what happened with my sister Rangoli Chandel. My entire family thanks Deepika and Meghna Gulzar for making a film on the subject. The courageous people fighting acid attacks will find strength with the film, and it is also a tight slap on the face of those who succeeded in their deeds but not intentions. They managed to attack the face but the courage and determination remain steady and strong." Kangana concludes she hopes Chhapaak would help in curbing the open sale of acid in India.

Both films, Panga and Chhapaak, are produced by Fox Star Hindi.

Earlier, Rangoli had appreciated Deepika's first look from Chhapaak, and had "pledged to be their biggest cheerleader."

No matter how unfair and unjust the world is we musn’t reflect what we hate, this is commendable on @deepikapadukone and @meghnagulzar part, being an acid attack survivor I pledge to be their biggest cheerleader #Chhapaak 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/TdY5WpZjtE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2019

Panga is scheduled to release on 24 January, and will clash with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D. Chhapaak will hit the theaters this Friday on 10 January alongside Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

