Kangana Ranaut lauds Akshay Kumar's efforts towards backing women-centric films

Kangana Ranaut has managed to create a niche for herself within the film industry. Ranaut is one of the leading ladies in business to take up meaningful women-centric cinema which bolsters a social cause. Recently, she also pledged her support toward the Cauvery Calling Campaign. Speaking at an event related to the cause, the three-time National Award winner spoke about Akshay Kumar heading films which were relevant.

In an interview with SpotBoye, Kangana stated that theatre-goers often do not see much potential in women-centric films and hence producers are hesitant to pump money behind it. As per the actress, 80 percent of the theatre audience is male and is not necessarily encouraging of good cinema. The actress stated that most audiences were "uneducated male audiences" and would perceive cinema as "sensual" and amidst such conditions, it often became impossible to greenlight women-centric films.

Recently, Akshay Kumar received considerable backlash with regards to his image on Mission Mangal's poster being more prominent than his female counterparts, even though they all played pivotal roles in the film. To this Ranaut said, "Mission Mangal (MOM) is essentially a women scientists achievement film. But Akshay somewhere needs to be given credit that at least he is bringing these films to the forefront, otherwise, these stories never get okay-ed. Few males decided to support Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi... also to completely denying to play an important part in a women-centric film by male heroes is so bad and it is so wrong. If big stars are giving their faces and lending their star power to such projects it is ok."

Kangana's last outing was in Judgementall Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The next few projects that the actress takes up will be the Jayalalithaa biopic and Dhaakad.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 14:58:06 IST