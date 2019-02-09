'Kangana Ranaut is a rockstar, I applaud her courage and performance': Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut, days after she criticised the Hindi film industry for not supporting the release of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The Accidental Prime Minister actor expressed his appreciation for Ranaut in a tweet. During a Twitter Q n A, he was asked to comment on the actress' recent statement.

The actor wrote that he applauded her courage and performance and she was also the real example of women empowerment.

#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:) https://t.co/WeFgWsdiSW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 9, 2019

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said that she has always been encouraging of others' works but has never received similar sentiments about her film releases. The actress says that prior to their releases, actresses like Alia Bhatt would send her film trailers saying, "Please watch it." Kangana also attended the screening of Raazi to which she was invited.

She also mentioned that she had made it to Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar screenings since for her, the films focused on women empowerment. However, according to the actress, she had not got the same treatment when she has invited actors over for her screenings.

Following the release of Raazi, Ranaut said she had called up both Alia and director Meghna Gulzar, and congratulated them on the biopic of Sehmat. But her Manikarnika had not received any such open appreciation from any leading names in the Hindi film industry despite critics having lauded her performance in the film.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 16:37:02 IST