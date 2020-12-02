Kangana Ranaut files petition in Supreme Court over demolition of her Mumbai office

Kangana Ranaut's petition states that if the BMC challenges Bombay HC's decision to quash the demolition order, then 'no decision should be taken' without taking into account her side of the story

Kangana Ranaut today moved the Supreme Court over the demolition of her Mumbai office by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Bombay High Court had on 27 November said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing a part of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here smacks of malafide and was done to cause substantial loss to the actor, and quashed the demolition order.

Ranaut has asked the SC that if the Bombay HC's decision is challenged, then "no decision should be taken" without taking into account her side of the story, writes NDTV.

A part of Ranaut's office, which the BMC termed as "illegal alterations", was razed on 9 September, following a very public argument between her and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut. The actor had criticised the party for ordering the demolition as an act of revenge for her remarks.

The Bombay HC had stayed the BMC from the demolition citing the actor's absence from the city. The bench said that Ranaut was asked to respond to the notice of demolition within 24 hours, in spite of a written request.

Ranaut had sought Rs two crore in damages from the BMC and urged the court to declare BMC's action illegal. On the issue of compensation, the bench said it was appointing a valuer who would hear the petitioner and the BMC on monetary damages caused to her due to the demolition. "The valuer shall by March 2021 pass appropriate orders on compensation," the court said. Ranaut hailed the decision by the high court, writing her win "is not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy."

However, the actor was also told to refrain from "airing opinions on the government", adding that the bench did not agree with her comments. A warning was also issued to Raut.