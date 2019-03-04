Kangana Ranaut explains why Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is still running in Pakistani theatres

Kangana Ranaut vehemently condemned the Pulwama terror attacks, speaking in support of the the Indian Army. She even stated that the people of India should not be talking about peace at this point of time.

At the success bash of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana, along with co-star Ankita Lokhande, responded to criticism for releasing Manikarnika in Pakistan. While many Bollywood A-listers are cancelling film releases in Pakistan to express solidarity with the Indian Army, Kangana's Manikarnika is still being screened at theatres in Pakistan. To this, the actress replied saying, "When a film was released, distributors gave digital copies of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to Pakistani theatres. They already have the DCP. You can stop future releases but what is already in their possession cannot be brought back."

The Queen actress had even shared her strong sentiments on Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi turning down an invitation by the Karachi Arts Council in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. She stated that it was people like them who promoted "Bharat tere Tukade honge" (India, you shall be divided) collectives. She declared the couple anti-national, questioning why they encouraged inter-country cultural exchange in the first place when Pakistani artists had been banned following the surgical strikes on Uri in 2016. "The film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost the enemy’s morals in many ways but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions. Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is,” In.com quoted Kangana as saying.

