Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 10 lakh towards Kerala flood relief, urges more people to contribute

Kangana Ranaut has joined her fellow Bollywood actors in extending aid for the victims of the recent Kerala floods. A DNA report says the Manikarnika star has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Kerala CM's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) through an online transaction.

“I want to urge to people of this country that in whichever capacity they can, they should contribute, even a small amount will make a difference to Kerala,” Kangana told DNA. “To my people there, I want to say, the whole nation is praying for them and supports them. We feel their pain and sense of loss. And by the grace of God, they will be soon back to their glory.”

Recently, a real estate broker approached the Khar Police complaining against Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel and other staff members for non-payment of dues on a bungalow in Pali Hill. The actress rejected the claims saying she had cleared all her dues and despite this she is being harassed.

Kangana will be seen in the forthcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya next year. She is set to star as a national level kabaddi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next film, Panga. She has also signed on for Anurag Basu's next titled Imli, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 11:09 AM