Kangana Ranaut congratulates Taapsee Pannu after Thappad actress wins Best Actress at Filmfare Awards
Kangana Ranaut said that Taapsee Pannu’s win at the Filmfare Award 2021 was ‘well deserved’ and added that no one deserves it more than her
Kangana Ranaut has commented on Taapsee Pannu winning the Filmfare Award this year in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in Thappad. Kangana said that Taapsee’s win at the Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Award 2021 was ‘well deserved’ and added that no one deserves it more than her.
In response, Kangana thanked Taapsee for praising the Thalaivi actor at the awards ceremony.
Kangana was responding to a tweet by her fan who shared a clipped video of Taapsee from the ceremony where she thanked the Manikarnika star for pushing the boundaries with her performances every year. Mocking Taapsee, the fan had called her ‘sasti,’ a derogatory term which was initially used by Rangoli Chandel who had called her a cheap copy of Kangana.
Later, Kangana had also used the term for Taapsee.
While accepting the award, Taapsee thanked all the nominees in the category which included Kangana for Panga. Other nominees in the category were Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak, Vidya Balan for Shakuntala Devi, and Janhvi Kapoor for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
So far, Taapsee has not replied to Kangana’s tweet.
Taapsee’s homes and offices were raided in early March this year by the Income Tax Department. After the IT raids, Taapsee had reacted on Twitter and sarcastically said that she is “not no sasti (cheap) anymore”.
Commenting on the tweet, Kangana had said that Taapsee will always remain cheap.
also read
Amazon's 10-part series Them takes cue from Jordan Peele, uses horror genre tropes as allegory for racism in the US
Them is likely to educate many viewers on an ugly relic of American history that is not widely acknowledged: racially restrictive housing covenants.
PVR, INOX Leisure's shares drop as Maharashtra government shuts cinema halls amid rising COVID numbers
In Maharashtra, cinema halls and multiplexes have been ordered to remain shut till 30 April.
Invincible creator Robert Kirkman on translating the gory superhero comic to animation, and incorporating diversity
"It was good to have the opportunity to bring diversity into the series that, frankly, should have been there from the very beginning," says Kirkman.