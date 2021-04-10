Kangana Ranaut congratulates Taapsee Pannu after Thappad actress wins Best Actress at Filmfare Awards

Kangana Ranaut said that Taapsee Pannu’s win at the Filmfare Award 2021 was ‘well deserved’ and added that no one deserves it more than her

Kangana Ranaut has commented on Taapsee Pannu winning the Filmfare Award this year in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in Thappad. Kangana said that Taapsee’s win at the Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Award 2021 was ‘well deserved’ and added that no one deserves it more than her.

In response, Kangana thanked Taapsee for praising the Thalaivi actor at the awards ceremony.

Kangana was responding to a tweet by her fan who shared a clipped video of Taapsee from the ceremony where she thanked the Manikarnika star for pushing the boundaries with her performances every year. Mocking Taapsee, the fan had called her ‘sasti,’ a derogatory term which was initially used by Rangoli Chandel who had called her a cheap copy of Kangana.

Later, Kangana had also used the term for Taapsee.

While accepting the award, Taapsee thanked all the nominees in the category which included Kangana for Panga. Other nominees in the category were Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak, Vidya Balan for Shakuntala Devi, and Janhvi Kapoor for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

So far, Taapsee has not replied to Kangana’s tweet.

Taapsee’s homes and offices were raided in early March this year by the Income Tax Department. After the IT raids, Taapsee had reacted on Twitter and sarcastically said that she is “not no sasti (cheap) anymore”.

Commenting on the tweet, Kangana had said that Taapsee will always remain cheap.