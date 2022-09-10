In one of the Instagram Stories, Kangana pointed out how Ayan Mukerji took “12 years to make this film, replaced 14 DOPs, changed 85 ADs, and shot for over 400 days” only to “burn 600 crores to ashes”. The actress also accused Ayan of exploiting religious sentiments.

The much-anticipated film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna, in the lead roles, was released on 9 September. The film has garnered mixed reviews from both critics and the audience. Kangana Ranaut too joined those panning the film and said people who call director Ayan Mukerji a “genius” should be “jailed immediately.” Kangana in a series of Instagram Stories bashed Brahmastra and even termed it a “disaster.”

In one of the Instagram Stories, she pointed out how Ayan Mukerji took “12 years to make this film, replaced 14 DOPs, changed 85 ADs, and shot for over 400 days” only to “burn 600 crores to ashes”. The actress also accused Ayan of exploiting religious sentiments. According to her, the name of the film was Jalaluddin Rumi which was later changed to Shiva.

Kangana concluded her note saying that if “such opportunist, creativity deprived, success starved greedy people are called geniuses then it’s not manipulation but a well thought off strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din.”

Kangana in a follow-up Instagram Stories bashed producer Karan Johar as well. The actress said that KJo is more interested in “everyone’s sex life” than his film’s scripts. She even alleged that Karan Johar tried to “ride Hinduism and the South wave.” In her long roast, Kangana stated that Karan begged south actors and directors to promote his film Brahmastra.

For the unversed, South star Nagarjuna is also a part of Brahmastra. And recently SS Rajamouli and Jr. NTR promoted the film in Hyderabad.

“He self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets…this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave… all turned pujaris suddenly begged south actors and directors to promote their film,” she said. Kangana didn’t stop here. The actress further mentioned how Karan Johar “will do everything but not hire competent writers, directors, actors and other talent.” “Why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra,” she added.

Taking a dig at the so-called “movie mafia”, Kangana wrote, “Today we don’t have a single international studio left in our country we can pitch our films to. Movie mafia takes over their system and sucks them dry. They cease to exist as soon as they open. How do we make movies when there are no studios left? Only traditional financers and individual producers are too far and few.”

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next in Emergency. Apart from essaying the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Kangana is also directing the film.

