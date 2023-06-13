Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next film Emergency where she essays the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. And now, she’s gearing up for an action film just like how she did last year with Dhaakad.

She shared her much-needed fitness regime and wrote on Instagram- “After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film ..”

Recently, Ranaut said the ban imposed on The Kerala Story by some states was “unconstitutional” after it was cleared by the CBFC.

“Banning a film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on The Kerala Story by some states is not correct,” Ranaut, 36, told some reporters.

The actress also recently revealed that she suffered monetary and work losses after she spoke against anti-nationals.

Praising Twitter CEO Elon Musk for his recent ‘I’ll say what I want’ comment, the shared an insta-story, which read, “This is character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of ₹30-40cr per year…”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency, where the actress will portray the character of former PM Indira Gandhi. Directed by the actress herself, the film also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and others.