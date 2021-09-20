Kangana Ranaut had been originally summoned to the court last week but stayed away citing ill health; she was then warned that failure to appear at today's hearing would lead to the issue of a warrant

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before a Mumbai court on Monday in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The court had last week said it will issue a warrant against Ranaut if she fails to appear on the next date of hearing on 20 September.

Ranaut appeared before the metropolitan magistrate's court on Monday for the first time since summons was issued to her in February this year.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea filed by Ranaut seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her by the local court on the criminal defamation complaint filed by Akhtar.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere had said in the order that there was no procedural illegality or irregularity in the metropolitan magistrate's order initiating the proceedings.

Akhtar (76) had filed the complaint in the court in November last year, claiming Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a ''coterie'' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide committed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.