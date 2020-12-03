Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh feud on Twitter over ongoing farmers protest

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh argued on Twitter after the Queen actor claimed that an elderly lady at the farmers protest was Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi.

In a recent tweet, actor Kangana Ranaut had falsely identified an elderly lady at the ongoing farmers protest as Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh responded soon after with a BBC news clip of the protester named Mahinder Kaur.

In her reply to Dosanjh, Ranaut maintained her claim, and went on to call him producer Karan Johar's lackey. She added that she did not know who Kaur is.

Here is her tweet

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

The argument continued, with Dosanjh asking Ranaut whether she became a yes-man to everyone she worked with. If this was the case, he wrote, then she surely had a long list of masters to answer to. He noted that the protesters were from Punjab not Bollywood, and accused her of inciting tension by manipulating facts.

Here is his response

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Dosanjh further called her out for disrespecting women, and insisting they were bribed to protest. He once again asked her not to twist anyone's words. Ranaut, in turn, insisted that it was Bilkis Bano who had taken to the streets once again in objection to the farmers bill.

Here are more tweets

PUNJAB DI MAA NU BURA BOL KE JEHDA TU APNI AKAL DA SABOOT DITA NA.. PUNJAB V YAAD RAKHE GA TAINU..Te Tu V Yaad Rakhe gi PUNJABIAN NU 😊 Peaceful Protest Nu gumraa Karna Hee Tera Kam an.. Te eh hee Tu kardi an Shuru ton.. Tere sare daa pech janda mai Fikar Na Kar.. https://t.co/eA4OTonHXz — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Peaceful PROTEST CHAL RIHA.. Sab Kisaan’an De Naal aa .. @KanganaTeam Edey varge kush Lok Jo Bhonk Ke Mahaul Kharab karn di te divert karn Di Politics khel rahe aa.. Sarey Note Karn.. Eh Janani Shuru ton Hee Muddey nu Divert karn Da kam kardi Rahi aa.. Punjabi Jaande aa tainu — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

The BBC news clip shared by Dosanjh sees Kaur, a resident of Punjab's Bahadurgarh Jandian village, ask Ranaut to visit her farm, and watch how she and other women work hard in the fields. Kaur and her husband Labh Singh told Tribune that they were upset over Ranaut's belittling remarks.

According to DNA, a legal notice has been sent to the actor for her tweet by a Mohali-based lawyer Hakam Singh. He has also demanded that Ranaut apologise within seven days, otherwise a defamation suit will be pursued.