Kangana Ranaut: 'Agree Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, but whose love over whose hate?'

It must be noted that the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut issued a warning to Bollywood after celebs like Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar took to their social media account to laud SRK’s movie. Taking to her official Instagram account, Alia, while praising Pathaan, said, “Love always wins”. On the other hand, the filmmaker, while reacting to the movie minting Rs. 106 crores across the globe on its opening day, wrote, “Love forever trumps hate”.

Now, Kangana, after claiming that SRK and Deepika Padukone starrer shows Pakistan in a “good light,” has warned Bollywood that she will school them if once again anyone says “triumph over hate.” This truly comes as a surprise, as the actress earlier praised the movie at the wrap-up party of her upcoming directorial Emergency. Taking to her Twitter account, on Saturday, Kangana, who recently returned to the microblogging site, wrote, “Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (Bollywood people, do not try to project that your are suffering from Hindu hate in this country. If I hear another comment on ‘triumph over hate’, I will take your class). Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics.”

Earlier, on 27 January, the actress tweeted, “All those who are claiming Pathan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent of Hindus lives, and yet a film called Pathan, which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate, and judgments that make it Mahan…”

Continuing further, the actress claimed that she believes Indian Muslims are very different from Afghan Pathan and they are patriotic. She added that everyone knows what is going on in Afghanistan and therefore the most appropriate name for Siddharth Anand’s directorial is “Indian Pathan”.

