Kangana Ranaut accused of copyright infringement for Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda

The author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir said he has 'exclusive copyrights' to the life story of Didda, accusing Kangana Ranaut of 'blatantly violating' his rights.

Kangana Ranaut has been accused of copyright infringement by Ashish Kaul, the author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir, upon which is based Ranaut's next film, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda is based on the Kashmiri queen Didda, the first female monarch of the Kashmir Valley.

In an interaction with The Times of India, Ashish said that he has the exclusive copyrights to the life story of the Princess of Lohar, Didda, which now falls in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Queen of Kashmir. He went on to question, "Is it believable by any stretch of the imagination that a story and a book is being usurped by a renowned actor-turned-social activist?”

The report added that he had approached Kangana to write a foreword for the Hindi version of the book, adding that on 11 September, 2002, he had written to her on her official email ID, which belongs to her sister Rangoli, requesting her to pen the foreword of Didda — Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani. The author added that he is yet to get a reply from the actress of his sister.

The author also added he is "deeply aghast" that somebody like Kangana has done such a thing.

The author added that Kangana has blatantly violated his sole rights and he is illegal and an absolute violation of the IPR and copyright laws of the same country she swears by.

A sequel to Kangana's 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, writing that India has been a witness to the story of many brave hearts like Rani of Jhansi and another such untold story is that of the queen of Kashmir.

