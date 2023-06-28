Prime Video announces a line-up of highly anticipated Indian and international original series and popular movies across multiple languages. From the original horror series Adhura (Hindi) and final season of the global hit series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, to the superhero film Veeran (Tamil) and family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule (Telugu) will stream on the OTT giant.

#PrimeDay is back – July 15th & 16th get ready to #DiscoverJoy with these immersive stories and more 💙 pic.twitter.com/5fRAXUbZCK — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 28, 2023

Prime Day celebrations have started early on Prime Video with the premiere of the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Jee Karda (Hindi) – an original series that beautifully explores the complexities of love and friendship, and the original movie Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi) – a dramedy about two eccentric, starry-eyed characters who want to make it big in Bollywood. This is in addition to the Hindi version of the massive global blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II, and the delightful Telugu family entertainer film Anni Manchi Sakunamule, both of which are already available on Prime Video.

The lead-up to Prime Day will also see the premiere of the original horror series Adhura (Hindi) that promises many chilling shocks and surprises, and Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil) – an original series that beautifully encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life. However, the celebrations don’t just end here, as customers are in for a treat with the premiere of the superhero film Veeran (Tamil), and Hostel Days, a Telugu adaptation of the hit Young Adult comedy-drama series.

Taking the entertainment quotient up a notch, Prime Video will also premiere the final season of globally renowned original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the second season of the hit original series The Summer I Turned Pretty, the acclaimed film Babylon, and action thriller Kandahar (already streaming), giving customers a bouquet of the best international content, in addition to Indian.

Line up of releases with dates:

Jee Karda Hindi – 15 June

Kandahar English – 16 June

Anni Manchi Sakunamale Telugu – 17 June

Tiku Weds Sheru Hindi – 23 June

Ponniyin Selvan: II Hindi – 23 June

Jack Ryan Season 4 English – 30 June

Veeran Tamil – 30 June

Babylon English – 5 July

Sweet Kaaram Coffee Tamil – 6 July

Adhura Hindi – 7 July

Hostel Days Telugu – 13 July

Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 English – 14 July

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.