Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2: It will be far more fulfilling than first part, says editor Mahesh Narayanan

Popular editor Mahesh Narayanan, who has worked on a wide variety of Malayalam films ranging from Traffic, Beautiful, Kanyaka Talkies, Pokkiri Raja and Ennu Ninte Moideen, forayed into Tamil filmdom with Kamal Haasan’s 2013 spy thriller Vishwaroopam. Ahead of the release of Vishwaroopam 2, the second part in the series, Mahesh opens up to Firstpost in this exclusive chat about the experience of working with Kamal Haasan and why Vishwaroopam 2 will work as a standalone film and be far more fulfilling than the first part.

Mahesh’s work in 2011 Malayalam thriller Traffic caught Haasan’s attention. Recalling how he landed the opportunity to work in Vishwaroopam, Mahesh said: “Kamal sir really liked Traffic, especially my edit pattern. He called me and extended an invitation to work with him. I’d never imagined I’d get an opportunity to work with him. It’s been a memorable journey. Even though the second part is releasing five years later, most of the work was completed three to four years ago. Just a few scenes were shot recently and were added to the second part. Otherwise, we’ve been ready with the film for a long time.” Mahesh also said that Kamal Haasan had plans to release Vishwaroopam 2 a week after the release of Vishwaroopam 1. “Vishwaroopam was never supposed to be made as two films. We knew the script was lengthy and we didn't want to break the structure, and therefore, the decision to release it in two parts.”

Despite the delayed release of Vishwaroopam 2, Mahesh is confident that it will work as a standalone film even if someone hasn’t watched the first part. “Audiences can still follow Vishwaroopam 2 even if they haven’t watched the first part. There were a lot of unanswered questions in the first part. In Vishwaroopam 2, you’ll find all the characters are well established. There’s a proper midpoint and culmination for all the characters. Those who’ve watched the first part, there’ll be an added advantage for them when they watch the second part. For newer audiences, they’ll still enjoy Vishwaroopam 2.”

Contrary to the popular belief that Kamal Haasan is tough to please, Mahesh said that he doesn’t take anyone for granted. “He respects every technician. He doesn’t work with someone just because he was referred to him by someone else. He picks people he wants to work with. He liked my work in Traffic and wanted to work with me. He’s also someone who watches a lot of films across languages and keeps track of talent. Working with Kamal sir is so inspiring, it was like going back to film school. His style of filmmaking guided me to make my first film Take Off, which had a very risky premise. We shot crucial Afghanistan portions in Vishwaroopam on a set in Mumbai. This gave me confidence to shoot the Iraq portions of Take Off on a set in Kerala or Mumbai.”

Talking about the edit pattern of Vishwaroopam 2, Mahesh said that audiences will find the film far more fulfilling that the first part. “When Vishwaroopam was originally made, the premise itself was very new to Indian cinema. We were dealing with global terrorism in a Tamil film. It’s a story with a lot of detailing, and hence, it’d be difficult for a layman to understand. Even though it was made as an international, we still treated and edited it as a regular commercial film. Vishwaroopam 2 will be much more fulfilling on the commercial meter than the first.”

Vishwaroopam 2 hits the screens worldwide on 10 August. It marks the return of Kamal Haasan as an Indian soldier turned bloody espionage agent. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Andrea Jeremiah and Pooja Kumar in key roles.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 08:34 AM