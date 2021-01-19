Kamal Haasan's leg surgery successful, will return home in five days, daughter Shruti shares update

In a joint statement issued by Shruti and Akshara Haasan, the actors said their father Kamal Haasan will be 'ready to interact with people after a few days of rest and recuperation.'

Actors Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan issued a statement on social media informing fans regarding father Kamal Haasan's recent surgery and health condition.

In the statement, the sisters thanked everyone for their overwhelming support, prayers, and genuine concern regarding their father's leg surgery at a Chennai hospital.

They added that they are happy to inform everyone that the surgery performed on his leg at Sri Ramachandra Hospital was a success. The statement added that the surgery was performed by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Mohan Kumar, along with Dr JSN Murthy.

The statement updated fans that the actor will return home in four to five days and after a few days of rest and recuperation, he shall be ready to interact with people.

On behalf of @ikamalhaasan here’s an update ! Thankyou for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/poySGakaLS — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 19, 2021

A few days back Kamal Haasan had taken to Twitter to inform that he had undergone surgery on his leg due to an accident a few years back. The actor had revealed that in continuation to that surgery, he was required to undergo a follow-up surgery and that the doctors have advised him rest till then.

The actor stated that he undertook his professional and political responsibilities superseding the doctors' advice and the love and affection he received from the people of Tamil Nadu was an effective antidote to the severe pain he suffered during the campaign. According to the actor, he would soon undergo the surgery and come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume his campaign with renewed vigour.