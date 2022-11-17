November 16, 2001, at the premiere of Kamal Haasan’s Abhay, Raveena Tandon and I whispered and giggled incessantly while Kamal Haasan tried to shush us throughout the film.

“You two are the worst premiere audience I’ve ever seen,” Kamal reprimanded us like school kids. We giggled some more.

Laughter aside, Abhay about contrasting twins, one a schizophrenic, the other a commando in the Indian army, remains a tour de force among action thrillers of this millennium. Panned on release Abhay has acquired a cult status over the decades.

It was not easy shooting for Abhay, especially the character of the psychotic Abhay, a.k.a Nandu.

During the shooting of Abhay, while performing the stunts for one of the two characters that Kamal Haasan played, his back gave way. He was out of circulation for a month. During the shooting Kamal’s wife, Sarika had a nasty fall that rendered her bedridden for months. The doctors said it would be a miracle if she could walk properly again. Luckily the doctors were wrong.

“Abhay is an appropriate title for my film. We are a fearless family. In terms of energy, time, labour, concentration and sheer manpower Abhay has been one of the toughest films to complete,” said Kamal Haasan.

Kamal and his producers spent nearly 25 crores on the two-version film. This was in 2001 That would be close to Rs 300 crores today. They used a lot of modern techniques like Motion Control and 2-D animation. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to sell novel themes and path-breaking ideas to distributors in the Hindi belt. They have rigid notions on what every actor’s film including Kamal Haasan deserves.

Said Kamal a tad bitterly , “In Mumbai I am just a traveller passing by. Each time I pop up with a film they say. “Ah, phir se aa gaya!”

Abhay was directed by Suresh Krissna. The two had worked together in a number of earlier projects including Mayor Sahib where again Kamal Haasan played a double role.

Speaking of the psychotic antagonist in Abhay, Kamal Haasan once told me, “Nandu in Abhay was frightening. The audiences felt concerned for him when they saw him disappearing deeper and deeper into his psychological quagmire.”

Kamal Haasan compared the character of the unhinged Abhay to a dangerous canine “To me the character of Abhay was that intimidating street dog I had seen as a child in my native place. It had got trapped into a pool of tar while charging forward. We wanted to help it but were too frightened to do so. We left him there to die. That’s how I saw Nandu in Abhay. His schizophrenic delusions were completely tar-like in its thickness and undetachable from his mind.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

