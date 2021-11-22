Entertainment

Kamal Haasan tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to a Chennai hospital

“Please remind yourself that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and be careful,” Kamal Haasan tweeted.

FP Staff November 22, 2021 16:18:20 IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

"I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded," Haasan said in a tweet.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: November 22, 2021 16:18:20 IST

