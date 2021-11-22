Kamal Haasan tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to a Chennai hospital
“Please remind yourself that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and be careful,” Kamal Haasan tweeted.
Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.
"I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded," Haasan said in a tweet.
அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள்.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
