Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan to share screen space for first time on reality TV show Dus Ka Dum

Mumbai: Superstars Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan will share screen for the first time on the reality television show Dus Ka Dum.

Kamal Haasan will be promoting his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2 — the Hindi version of which will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment— in the Salman Khan-hosted show, read a statement.

There is a common thread between the two actors —Bigg Boss. The Hindi version of the show is hosted by Salman, while the Tamil version is led by Kamal.

In 2013, during the release of Vishwaroopam, when the controversy of banning the film was all over India, Salman had taken a stand and had strongly appealed his fans to watch it. Salman had also attended the film's special screening by Kamal.

Now once again, the Dabangg star is going all out to support Kamal's film.

The trailer of Vishwaroopam 2 was released in June.

Written, directed and produced by Kamal, it also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Jaideep Ahlawat and Waheeda Rehman.

Vishwaroopam 2 is scheduled to release on 10 August. It is a bilingual film shot in Tamil and Hindi, and also dubbed in Telugu.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 10:04 AM