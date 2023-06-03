The term ‘Pan-India’ has gained prominence ever since the release of SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali‘ and became a much bigger term post the release of his ‘RRR‘ last year. Speaking about creating a global impact with Indian films, actor Kamal Haasan was recently quoted saying, “The more ethnic we go, the more international we become. The world wants to know about us and it’s more ready than ever before. We shouldn’t talk about the differences in India, we should aim for the world like Korea did.”

On RRR’s Oscar win

It was a small step, the finale will be Hollywood stars coming to India for their awards.

On The Kerala Story

While interacting with journalists at the IIFA press conference, he said, “I told you, I am against propaganda films. It is not enough if you write ‘true story’ at the bottom as the logo. It has to be really true. And that is not true.”

On his film Vikram

After four years, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan returned to the silver screen with his home production ‘Vikram’ on June 3, 2022. Ahead of the film’s release, the Indian star kicked off the promotions in Chennai with a presser where he and director Lokesh Kanagaraj spoke about the film.

Arriving slightly late due to the heavy traffic in the city, Kamal Haasan took to the stage to first apologise to his fans for not having released a film of his over the last four years. The actor-turned-politician was busy With his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ and campaigning in the Tamil Nadu elections.

“It’s a wonderful coincidence that my film is releasing on Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s birthday (June 3). I remember when I narrated the story of ‘Dasavatharam’ to him and he advised me to work with other writers because writing is a special skill,” stated Kamal Haasan, who has written several films of his himself.

