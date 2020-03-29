Kamal Haasan denies reports of being home quarantined after Chennai civic body removes sticker from his house

Chennai Corporation personnel stuck a home quarantine sticker outside the office of Kamal Haasan's party office leading to speculation that the actor-turned-politician was quarantined for coronavirus.

According to The Week, the quarantine sticker stated that the people in the Haasan residence had to be quarantined from 10 March to 2 April. The sticker, however, was removed later from the gates of Makkal Needhi Maiam's office.

Later, in a press statement, the actor denied reports of him being quarantined. “The news that I have been self quarantined is not true.” He clarified that he has not been living in the Alawrpet residence for the past few years and added that the Makkal Needhi Maiam office has been functioning from there.

“As a precautionary measure, I have undertaken social distancing as I requested the public too. I would again re-emphasise all of us to undertake social distancing as a precautionary measure. I also request all news agencies to verify news before breaking it so that fake news doesn’t get spread."

The corporation further clarified that the staffers pasted the sticker at the premises because actress Gautami Tadimalli "had returned from Dubai recently and her passport has this address."

Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health) Madusudhan Reddy said, “The Corporation received the address from the airport. It is based on the address given in the passport of actor Gautami, who travelled abroad recently. Our people ended up going and pasting the quarantine stickers at the address in Alwarpet given in the passport. We have traced the present address of actor Gautami in Sholinganallur,” said Mr. Reddy.

The health department of Chennai Corporation will now ask Gautami to be on home quarantine, officials said,

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 12:13:22 IST