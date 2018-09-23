Kalpana Lajmi passes away: Ram Nath Kovind, Mamata Banerjee, Raveena Tandon mourn filmmaker's death on Twitter

Filmmaker and screenwriter Kalpana Lajmi, noted for films like Rudaali, Darmiyaan and Daman, died in Mumbai on Sunday following a multiple organ failure, said her spokesperson. She was 64.

"Extremely sorry to inform you that Kalpana Lajmi passed away this morning at 4.30 am," the filmmaker's spokesperson Parul Chawla told IANS. Lajmi breathed her last at a hospital here, where she was admitted in the intensive care unit since Tuesday due to kidney-related issues, the spokesperson added. The cremation will take place at 12.30 pm at the Oshiwara crematorium. The filmmaker is survived by her brother and mother, painter Lalita Lajmi.

Lajmi had been undergoing dialysis for a couple of years, and true to her indomitable spirit, had said in an interview last year: "My kidneys have failed, but I haven't." She debuted as a feature film director with Ek Pal. Her last directorial was Chingaari, based on the novel The Prostitute and the Postman by the late Bhupen Hazarika, her long-time companion. Her memoir Bhupen Hazarika: As I Knew Him was launched earlier this month. Known for fearless filmmaking with women in strong roles, Lajmi's 1993 Dimple Kapadia-starrer Rudaali was even chosen as India's official entry to the 66th Academy Awards.

Bollywood celebrities and noted personalities took to social media to mourn Lajmi's demise.

Saddened by the passing away of acclaimed filmmaker, producer & screenwriter Kalpana Lajmi, who stood for breaking new ground in Indian cinema with films like ‘Rudaali’. My condolences to her family and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 23, 2018

Got up to hear the sad news of Kalpana Lajmi’s demise. One of my first friends in the industry. So full of life. OM Shanti. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 23, 2018

Sorry to hear of the passing of Kalpana Lajmi, a film-maker of rare sensitivity. The repertoire of her work, from depicting strong and resilient women to cinematic renditions of Assamese life, was remarkable. Condolences to her family and well-wishers #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2018

Actress Raveena Tandon, who played the lead role as a battered wife in Daman, was one of the first to express her condolences.

You will be missed Kalpanaji.Was not your time to go..but may your heart now be at peace.🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 . Those days while shooting Daman will be a treasured memory. #KalpanaLajmi Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/mtteS4nAlZ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 23, 2018

Actor Viveck Vaswani was shattered at the news of the death of his friend and colleague.

Shattered at the news of the death of my friend and colleague, film maker KalpanaLajmi. Her mother LalitaLajmi was my art teacher in school and is a famous artist. Her brother DevdasLajmi was my batch mate in Campion. When we had dinner last year she was on dialysis. RIP! — viveck vaswani (@FanViveck) September 23, 2018

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had worked with Lajmi as an editor when she made "Darmiyaan", wrote: "Will always remember her with fondness and respect for being a fearless woman and a powerhouse of a person in a male dominated industry. Rest in Peace dear Kalpana."

Just heard about Kalpana Lajmi passing away. Had worked with her as an editor when she made Darmiyaan. Will always remember her with fondness and respect for being a fearless woman and a powerhouse of a person in a male dominated industry. Rest In Peace dear Kalpana. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 23, 2018

Actress Soni Razdan said: "Our dear beloved friend Kalpana Lajmi has gone to a better place. RIP my darling Kalpana. I shall miss you so terribly."

I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Cant believe you’re gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kJFCKtct7e — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 23, 2018

Actress Huma Qureshi said she was "deeply saddened" by the news.

Deeply saddened... at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 23, 2018

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Servce)

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 11:51 AM