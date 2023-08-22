Kalki Koechlin: 'Was advised by people not to do Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani because it was a sidekick role'
The actress added, 'But, it was the meeting with Ayan Mukerji that changed my mind, because when I met him, he was so excited. His eyes lit up about Aditi.'
Kalki Koechlin is gearing up for her new film Goldfish that also stars veteran actor Deepti Naval. In an interview with India Today, talking about working with the legend, Kalki said, “Deepti Ma’am doesn’t love to rehearse so much. She likes to keep it as real as possible. But we shot Goldfish during the lockdown, so we were in a bio bubble, and ended up talking about life in general, and that bond happened naturally. So, it helped reflect onscreen as well.”
On research as an actor
I am always very excited about preparing the character, but my experience has taught me that, despite all the preparations, it is about being in the moment that really helps you. Your preparation is a part of your backup.
I remember during Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I was advised by people not to do it because it was a sidekick role. It was a small role. But, it was the meeting with Ayan Mukerji that changed my mind, because when I met him, he was so excited. His eyes lit up about Aditi. How much he related to the character, and that was enough for me to see the conviction in him. So, with each character, it is different. Sometimes you need to see conviction, sometimes you take up a project knowing it will release and not just go to festivals. These are different reasons at different times in life.
On social media attention and her daughter
Social media is a great tool for direct communication with your fans. I love that about it. But of course, being a mother is tricky. I worry about how much I can put on the internet. I am not very strict about it. I know a lot of parents don’t put too much about their kids on social media. I wish I could be that disciplined, but I am always eager to share. At the same time, I try as much as possible.
