Kalki Koechlin says she'll not rush into marriage with partner Guy Hershberg because of 'societal pressure'
Kalki Koechlin recently announced she is five months pregnant, and is in a relationship with Guy Hershberg, an Iranian classical pianist by profession. In an interview to a daily, Kalki has now opened up about her pregnancy, and marriage with Hershberg.
Speaking about if a marriage is on the cards, Kalki tells Mirror that she does not want to rush into marriage because of "societal pressure." Stating the term "out of wedlock" is a Shakesperean term, that does not belong to the millennial world, Kalki asserts marriage "can be useful for bureaucracy" but is not a "sign of love." She adds she has considered marriage for "parental rights and nationality issue," but insists that they will wait for "when the time feels right. It will be a registration and a quiet family gathering." The actress was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
However, Kalki does not want to take a prolonged hiatus from work after the birth of her child. "Immediately after birth, I will take some months off from work to breastfeed the baby and for recovery. But I also aim to gradually get back to work. I’m lucky to have a partner who is supportive of my career," she is quoted as saying by the daily.
Recently, Kalki took to Instagram to share her first pregnancy picture.
Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up! Wearing @cottonworldlive For @missmalini (see insta story for link)
Kalki also does not mind sharing pictures of her newborn on social media. During an interaction with MissMalini, the actress says, "After all, my child will be part of the new generation, and I can’t say no to it outright.”
The actress was recently seen in the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games with Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Pankaj Tripathi, and Ranvir Shorey. She was also part of Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy, in which she played the role of Sky. The rap musical is India's official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards.
The actress has recently finished filming a Tamil film for Netflix with Vignesh Shivan, and has also wrapped Season 2 of her BBC podcast My Indian Life. She will be seen in Rehaan Engineer's stage adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, set to debut at Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa.
Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 11:18:21 IST