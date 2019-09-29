Kalki Koechlin reveals she is five months pregnant, expecting her first child with partner Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin, in a recent interview with HT Brunch, revealed that she is five months pregnant. The actress had recently confirmed her relationship with partner Guy Hershberg, a classical pianist from Jerusalem, Israel, in an Instagram post.

In the interview, she stated that she had opposed the idea of marriage in her 20s, but eventually married and is now expecting her first child. "I don’t know when my notions began to change, but I knew that after the break up of my marriage with Anurag [Kashyap, film director], I had come to revisit many ideas," said the actress. Kalki and Anurag were tied the knot in 2011 and divorced in 2015.

HT Brunch states that the couple's child will have a multicultural upbringing owing to Kalki and Guy's French, Iranian and Israeli descent. The child will also grow up learning French, English, Hebrew, Tamil and Hindi. Kalki said that she is aware of the struggles her child may have to face but is also grateful for the "mixtures of influences" she herself had.

Kalki further told HT Brunch that she will deliver the baby by the end of this year in Goa via water birth.

The actress was recently seen in the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games with Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey. She was also part of Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy, in which she played the role of Sky. The rap musical is India's official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards. The actress has recently finished filming a Tamil film for Netflix with Vignesh Shivan and has also wrapped Season 2 of her BBC podcast, My Indian Life. She will be seen in Rehaan Engineer's stage adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, set to debut at Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa.

