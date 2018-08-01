Kalki Koechlin, Kunal Kapoor may share screen space for first time in debutant director Amin Hajee's thriller

Kunal Kapoor, who was last seen in will be collaborating with Kalki Koechlin for a thriller that will be directed by actor-writer Amin Hajee, a Mumbai Mirror report stated.

Hajee essayed the role of Bagha in the Aamir Khan-Gracy Singh starrer Lagaan and Vir Singh in Mangal Pandey: The Rising, will be making his directorial debut with this film. He has previously written for Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades and Mimoh Chakraborty’s Haunted-3D.

As per the report, a source close to the development revealed that the film that is being produced by Mohan Nadaar has been titled Koi Jaane Na and that the shooting for it will begin in September-end. While the majority of the shooting will be completed in Scotland in a month-long schedule, some portions will be shot in Panchgani later. The source further added that while Kunal will be playing a writer who doubles up as a vigilante, Kalki’s role is being kept under wraps for the moment.

This is going to be the first time that Kunal and Kalki will be sharing the screen. Kunal's upcoming projects include Reema Kagti’s sports drama, Gold, in which he plays a hockey player.

Kalki will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s musical Gully Boy as a music producer, which also features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 16:01 PM