Kalki Koechlin, boyfriend Guy Hershberg become parents to a daughter, name her Sappho

Actress Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg have become parents to a baby girl, and named her Sappho.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her daughter's footprints.

Kalki had announced last year she was expecting her first child with Guy, a classical pianist from Jerusalem.

The Dev.D actor, in her long Instagram post, said she has respect for all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of childbirth.

Kalki ended her post with a poem by the Greek poet Sappho, whom her daughter seems to be named after, and who is widely regarded as one of the greatest lyric poets.

From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and A Death in the Gunj to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalki has appeared in some of the most popular Bollywood movies in recent years. She has been active in the Indian entertainment industry since 2007.

The actress, born and brought up in India to French parents, was earlier married to director Anurag Kashyap.

With inputs from agencies.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 12:55:36 IST