Kalank Twitter review: Disappointed viewers react to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-starrer with memes

Dharma Productions' magnum opus Kalank hit theatres on 17 April. With Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles, it was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Set against the backdrop of India's partition, Kalank also seems to focus on religious and communal divide, but has left the audience disappointed.

Many Twitter users created hilarious memes to express their reaction after watching the film. Some even references the popular fantasy series Game of Thrones.

2 minute silence for those who were expecting a good movie,

and have already wasted 3 hour and more than 300 Rs #KalankReview pic.twitter.com/PRcv7YS2NW — mSalman (@mohdsalman064) April 17, 2019

Audience just after watching movie for 5 mins.#KalankReview pic.twitter.com/gto9nt09EQ — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) April 17, 2019

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman. Producer Karan Johar had previously shared that the film was conceptualised by his father 15 years ago It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. The filmmaker had called the film a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.'

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 12:45:36 IST

