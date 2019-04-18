Kalank, The Curse of The Weeping Woman, Jersey, Kanchana 3: Know Your Releases

This week the movie goers will have plenty of options as films from several genres and languages are hitting the big screens across the country all on the same day. From an intense romantic drama like Kalank to a spine-chilling horror film like The Curse of The Weeping Woman, the audiences are spoilt for choice.

Kalank

What is it about: Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is a multi starrer set in pre-Independent India, which tells the story of complex relationships, forbidden love, deep-buried truths, secrets of betrayal and a history of affairs that threaten to destroy the contrasting worlds of characters in the film.

Who is in it: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene

Why it may work: Apart from its ensemble of cast which is a blend of veteran actors and youth, Kalank features arresting frames full of grand visuals along with Pritam’s songs that tug you at the heartstrings like 'Ghar More Pardesiya' and the Kalank title track.

The Curse of The Weeping Woman

What is it about: Directed by Michael Chaves, The Curse of The Weeping Woman tells the story of a woman stuck between heaven and hell as a consequence of throwing herself in the river after drowning her two sons in jealous rage. She’s now on a lookout for souls of children to replace her own.

Who is in it: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velásquez

Why it may work: Originally titled The Curse Of La Llorana, the film will bring to creen one of the most well-known horror stories based on the Mexican legend of La Llorona. Set in the Conjuring universe, this movie is sure to be packed with horrific scenes that promise to scare even the bravest.

Jersey

What is it about: Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a sports drama about a passionate and a gifted cricketer in his mid-thirties. With everyone encouraging him to give up on his dreams, the story will reveal whether he gives in or continues to pursue his career.

Who is in it: Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj

Why it may work: Considering Nani’s previous unforgetabble performances, one can expect him to get into the skin of this character as well and make the film less like a fictional drama anymore, and more like a real-life story based on an actual cricketer’s life.

Kanchana 3

What is it about: Directed by Raghavendra Lawrence, Kanchana 3 will mark the fourth installment in the popular Muni film franchise. It will narrate the story of a popular ghost hunter as he returns to fight evil spirits.

Who is in it: Raghavendra Lawrence, Vedhika, Oviya, Soori

Why it may work: The film stars three heroines - Vedhika, Oviya and Nikki Tamboli — with Raghava Lawrence in dual role. The trailer garnered immense praise from the audience who are eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

