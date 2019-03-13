You are here:

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's dialogues inspire amusing memes on Twitter

Ever since Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Kalank’s teaser dropped on Tuesday, Twitter has been flooded with hysterical memes inspired by dialogues featured in the film’s teaser.

While the teaser didn’t offer much content to the online meme lords, Alia and Varun’s dialogues from the upcoming film attracted their attention the most.

Meanwhile, Varun’s one line in which he says, “Kuch rishte karz ki tarah hote hain, unhe nibhaana nahi, chukana padta hai (Some relationships are like debts, you don’t maintain them, you repay them.)" Comedian Karan Talwar made a joke at the expense of Bollywood star Salman Khan and his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan.

Karan Johar after every episode of Koffee with Karan. #KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/Pe981jbh4T — Satya (@absolutesatya) March 12, 2019

Kalank also unites former rumored couple Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit on silver screen after 21 years. Twitterati was quick to point this out with a meme.

When you bump into your EX #kalankteaser pic.twitter.com/dYl9nYGUwy — Too dead to die! (@Obaid_Atique) March 12, 2019

The film teaser also grabbed attention for opulent sets and extravagant costumes.

what kalank costume designers think desi women were wearing in the 1940's: pic.twitter.com/tUzevYBg73 — unapologetic b¡tch (@mayonistan) March 12, 2019

Kalank stars an ensemble of actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt , Madhuri Dixit, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by director Abhishek Varman, the film will hit theaters on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 14:06:11 IST