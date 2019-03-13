Kalank teaser: Twitter claims Pritam's music sounds eerily similar to The Flash theme, Game of Thrones track

The highly-anticipated teaser of Karan Johar's large-scale period drama Kalank was unveiled on Tuesday, depicting the story of "turbulent relationships and eternal love".

While the lavish sets and the opulent costumes reminded many of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, the music from the teaser also seems inspired. A few Twitter users have claimed that the background score is eerily similar to The Flash theme music. They insist that the music used in the Kalank teaser is just a slowed down version of the one used in the DC superhero TV series.

The #KalankTeaser has ripped off the theme music from #TheFlash. How quintessentially Bollywood to even slow down the music for the world’s fastest man. https://t.co/IwMNVrSWL7 — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) March 12, 2019

Ye #KalankTeaser me The Flash ka BGM daal diya hai Indian version bana kar — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 12, 2019

Some have even said that the music reminds them of 'Light of the Seven' from Game of Thrones.

Saw the trailer for #Kalank. Why you ask? Because a friend just told me that the music sounds familiar. You bet your ass it does. It sounds like the Flash theme song and a bit of Light of the Seven from GoT. No surprises for guessing that Pritam has composed the score. — Suman Reddy (@sumanreddy89) March 12, 2019

The teaser has already crossed 13 million views on YouTube. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalank will be set in the 1940s, around the unrest and turmoil faced by India and Pakistan at the time of Partition.

Kalank is slated to release on 17 April.

