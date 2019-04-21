Kalank box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's period drama earns Rs 54.40 cr after four days

Kalank was one of the most anticipated films this year. Featuring an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur among others, the Dharma Productions' venture has earned a total of Rs 54.4 crore in the first four days of its release.

#Kalank is clearly underperforming... Dips on Day 4 [Sat]... Trending is weak, so big biz on Day 5 [Sun] is ruled out... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 54.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2019

The earnings in the last four days have shown a gradually decreasing trend. The film opened with big numbers on 17 April and managed to earn Rs 21.60 crore. However, with a steady decline in the next three days, the earnings on the fourth day presently stand at Rs 9.75 crore. While the film became 2019's biggest opener, there was almost a 50 percent drop on Day 2.

Barring performances from Alia and Aditya, Kalank did not seem to satisfy most critics. Some pointed out the unrealistic portrayal of 1940s India as one of the main reasons, while others blamed the cast's average acting.

Also featuring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, Kalank has been backed by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 16:41:03 IST

