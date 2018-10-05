Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan head to Kargil to shoot Abhishek Varman's period drama

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have reportedly headed to Kargil for a week's shooting schedule of Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, reports the Mumbai Mirror. Apart from a few crucial scenes in the film, the duo will also shoot a song in the region.

A source from the sets revealed, “Varun who returned to the city on Thursday night after filming a cameo with Salman Khan for Bharat in Abu Dhabi, has already begun to prep up for the upcoming schedule of Kalank. Alia and he will head out on Sunday.”

The report adds that post this schedule the crew will shift for another outdoor shooting in a location in central India. The final location will be zeroed in by Varman. Other actors on-board Kalank, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur are scheduled to join the rest of the crew there.

The makers are aiming to wrap up shooting by November 2018 end. The period drama went on the floors in May 2018. The film also marks Bhatt and Dhawan's fourth collaboration. The two have earlier worked on blockbusters like Student of the Year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It will also reunite the two '90s stars Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit who have been paired together in films like Khalnayak, Thanedar and Saajan.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 17:57 PM