Kalank: Ahead of trailer release at 2 pm, Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of Karan Johar's upcoming period drama

A few days away from its theatrical release, Abhishek Varman-directed Kalank has already become one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The teaser and the posters of the film takes us back to the era of the 1940s and have already created a frenzy among the audience.

The trailer of Kalank will be released on 3 April (today), and ahead of its launch, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of it.

A week ago, makers unveiled the film’s title track ‘Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai’ which was appreciated by the viewers. Composed by Pritam and crooned by Arijit Singh, the title has been the highlight of the film ever since the teaser released.

The ensemble cast includes Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. In an Instagram post, producer Karan Johar recollected that the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. The filmmaker had called the film a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.'

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Kalank is slated to release on 17 April.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 10:59:44 IST