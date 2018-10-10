Kal Penn to co-write, star in Michael Schur-produced immigrant comedy in development at NBC

Kal Penn and Matt Murray are all set to pen a comedy series, which has received a put pilot commitment from NBC. Penn will also be starring in and executive producing the venture, reported Deadline.

The single camera project, that is yet to be titled, revolves around a disgraced New York City Councilman and former baseball wunderkind Garrett Shah, played by Penn, who finds his calling when he encounters six recent immigrants in search for the American Dream, describes the publication.

As per the report, The Good Place creator Michael Schur will be supervising executive producer on the project, while Universal Television will be producing it. Alongside Penn, Murray, David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment and Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment will also be executive producing the show.

Kal Penn is known for his stint in House and How I Met Your Mother, and his performance in the critically acclaimed film The Namesake. He also played Seth, a White House speech writer in ABC drama Designated Survivor. The series, which was picked up by Netflix after being cancelled by ABC, will see Penn reprising his role.

Apart from this, he is also set to host an Amazon documentary series on the global economy.

