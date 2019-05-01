You are here:

Kal Penn plays Gujarati character in new video, says he wants to be on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

FP Staff

May 01, 2019 13:13:58 IST

Indian-American actor Kalpen Suresh Modi, popularly known as Kal Penn, posted a video of him impersonating “an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt” called “Ladies Bhai”.

The actor’s Indian fans were quite impressed and found his Gujarati accent in the video so convincing that one of the Twitter users went out on a limb to suggest that Kal "needs to be on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah". The show is the longest running Indian comedy serial set around a Gujarati family. Kal, who is known for playing Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series, as well as Nikhil "Gogol" Ganguli in Mira Nair's The Namesake, responded to the user saying that it’s his “goal” to be on the show. 

The video has so far garnered thousands of views and a bevy of hilarious reactions:

When you expected Kal Penn, but get Kalpen Bhai instead 😂😂😂 https://t.co/oiBJkiy8cc

The producer of the comedy show, Asit Kumarr Modi also reacted to the video and said that he would be happy to host Penn and work with him.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 13:15:57 IST

