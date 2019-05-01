Kal Penn plays Gujarati character in new video, says he wants to be on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Indian-American actor Kalpen Suresh Modi, popularly known as Kal Penn, posted a video of him impersonating “an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt” called “Ladies Bhai”.

Meet Ladies Bhai: an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt. pic.twitter.com/3KxT9joqUq — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 29, 2019

The actor’s Indian fans were quite impressed and found his Gujarati accent in the video so convincing that one of the Twitter users went out on a limb to suggest that Kal "needs to be on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah". The show is the longest running Indian comedy serial set around a Gujarati family. Kal, who is known for playing Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series, as well as Nikhil "Gogol" Ganguli in Mira Nair's The Namesake, responded to the user saying that it’s his “goal” to be on the show.

You joke but this has legit been a goal. 😂 Cc: @TMKOC_NTF https://t.co/dKwQblLryG — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 30, 2019

The video has so far garnered thousands of views and a bevy of hilarious reactions:

When you expected Kal Penn, but get Kalpen Bhai instead 😂😂😂 https://t.co/oiBJkiy8cc

— Student Dr. Lal (@thisisnotharsh) April 29, 2019

Well have a neighbor + family friend in A'bad with the name Kalpen ( bhai ) as we call him — Netra Parikh (@Netra) April 30, 2019

Need an entire series of this ASAP! Get on it @Netflix! — asap rajy (@asaprajy) April 29, 2019

The producer of the comedy show, Asit Kumarr Modi also reacted to the video and said that he would be happy to host Penn and work with him.

Sir , please please come to our @TMKOC_NTF show. We will be happy to host you on your show and would love to work with you — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) April 30, 2019

