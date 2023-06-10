Kajol's post on her 'toughest trial' turns out to be her new show's announcement, netizens unhappy

Kajol’s post on how she was facing the toughest trials of her life left fans and netizens worried. However, it has turned out that it was nothing but a promotional tool for her upcoming show on Disney Hotstar, called The Trial. She shared the announcement on her Instagram and wrote- “The tougher the trial, the harder you come back!”

Netizens aren’t pleased, however. One user wrote- “I mean, this was all a joke, I cried so much and I went to the brink of stroke because of a joke from the team of the “The Good Wife” series, I can’t believe we were made fun of today. sham on you. I was breathless, this was something to do. Not thinking how worried the fans are Aren’t we human, you made such a bad joke with us.” Another one stated- “Please tell the advertising team of the series to come up with more normal ideas for the promotion of the series. we fans went to the brink of stroke.”

A third user exclaimed- “DISGUSTING IS THE WORD! Absolutely shameful marketing.” There was another note for the actor from someone who was a genuine fan- “Dearest Kajol. We grew up loving you. Because you stood out even back then from those heroines with big puffy hair and pinkkk lipstick. There u were. With your freshness. Someone who reads and speaks her mind. Seeing you post something taking a break from social media was concerning. To see it to be used for PR is disappointing.”

