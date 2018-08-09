Kajol was initial choice for Shah Rukh Khan's sister in Josh, reveals director 18 years after film's release

Josh, the Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh starrer, set in a fictional town in Goa, is deeply etched in the memory of audiences not only because of its enthralling music, composed by Anu Malik, but also because of its well-rounded characters.

However, 18 years after the release of the film, director Mansoor Khan revealed that it was Kajol who was approached for the role of Shirley, Shah Rukh Khan's sister's character.

However, Kajol was keen on essaying another part. “When I met Kajol to play Shah Rukh's sister she walked away. I asked her if she is doing the film, and she said I want to play Max. So it was such an enigmatic character” director Mansoor Khan had said during the Jio MAMI film festival.

Mansoor Khan further said that the role of Max was so charismatic that Aamir Khan, who he approached for the role of Aishwarya's suitor Rahul in the film, refused to do it. “He (Aamir) refused to play the role. I saw that as perfect casting. Aamir wanted to change the image and he no longer wanted to play the lover boy or romantic hero. The character of Max was charismatic so, everyone wanted to play Max. So Aamir would have never let Shah Rukh play it.” Mansoor Khan said in the same event. The role was finally taken up by Chandrachur Singh.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too, recently spoke about how Salman Khan was initially supposed to portray Max "Maxie" Dias, a DNA report stated.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 10:32 AM