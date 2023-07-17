Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is currently the biggest box-office hit of Hindi cinema. It raked in over Rs 512 crore in India and more than Rs 1000 crore overseas. In an interview with Live Hindustan, SRK’s co-star Kajol, who was promoting her show The Trial, was asked about the one question she would like to ask him. She quipped- “How much did Pathaan really make?”

The statement went viral in no time and netizens are sharing polarised reactions on social media. Here are some of them:

For haters KAJOL has become the trade analyst .. heights — TOOFAN (@bhimsrk) July 16, 2023

Ok now tell me, if a movie successful running almost 2 months in theatre how much collection will be generated with the ticket price of approx 400 rupees. Lol — bunty (@charlsbuggy) July 16, 2023

Pathaan was housefull all over india haters keep crying he is coming with Jawan pic.twitter.com/rTqcWrKukW — Ahmed khan (@Bollykingkhan) July 15, 2023

My man was not wrong when he said, ” It’s very LONELY at the TOP”

Now I am getting his words.

He’s always been surrounded by s.

Happy to see him working with people who actually love him.

Bless you Shah — Prags- JAWAN on 7/9/23⭐ (@prags_here) July 15, 2023

Needs Guts To Go Against The Tide

And Spit Facts Of #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan PR Mafia In Bollywood Kajol Mam Respect https://t.co/HntlB6FRPA — NEWTON (@odisha_prabhas) July 16, 2023

Log Kuchh bhi kahe, I will never doubt these collections. I have witnessed it’s hype in theatres twice. It was Unreal

SRK deserves all the credits for its Mega Success. pic.twitter.com/FDPXqoBkrR — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) July 16, 2023

Kajol’s prior volatile statement

Kajol was speaking to The Quint when she spoke about our country and political leaders. She said, “You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do have a viewpoint which I think education does give you at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint.”

Actor’s clarification

Upon the outrage and the debate, Kajol shared a tweet that read- “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.”