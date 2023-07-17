Entertainment

Kajol takes a dig at 'Pathaan' collections, says, 'Want to ask Shah Rukh Khan how much it really made'

The statement went viral in no time and netizens are sharing polarised reactions on social media. The film is currently the biggest box-office hit of Hindi cinema

FP Staff Last Updated:July 16, 2023 22:57:12 IST
Kajol takes a dig at 'Pathaan' collections, says, 'Want to ask Shah Rukh Khan how much it really made'

Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is currently the biggest box-office hit of Hindi cinema. It raked in over Rs 512 crore in India and more than Rs 1000 crore overseas. In an interview with Live Hindustan, SRK’s co-star Kajol, who was promoting her show The Trial, was asked about the one question she would like to ask him. She quipped- “How much did Pathaan really make?”

The statement went viral in no time and netizens are sharing polarised reactions on social media. Here are some of them:

Kajol’s prior volatile statement

Kajol was speaking to The Quint when she spoke about our country and political leaders. She said, “You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do have a viewpoint which I think education does give you at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint.”

Actor’s clarification

Upon the outrage and the debate, Kajol shared a tweet that read- “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.”

Published on: July 17, 2023 06:00:28 IST