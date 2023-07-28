Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most-loved onscreen couples of Bollywood. Apart from their onscreen chemistry, fans also shower love on their beautiful friendship off-screen.

In a recent interaction with Mashable, the Helicopter Eela star said that they are “very, very good friends” and revealed that she can call him up at any time of the day or night. “I know for a fact that if I ever had to call him up at 3 o’clock in the morning, he would pick up my phone and he knows vice versa.”

She even joked that her DDLJ costar will stab her with a fork if she constantly messages him. ‘I do not message him every day ‘Good morning there’ and send him a flower photograph. I think he’d stab me with a nice fork if I ever tried it,” said Kajol.

While having a conversation with Firstpost, the actress shared her thoughts on changing role of women and said, “Women have been doing leading roles for a while now. But there is a lot more emphasis on it today than it was earlier and definitely the scripts that have been written are coming up with very varied subjects for women. And not just women, it’s a fantastic time for all actors. In fact, instead of playing just a grey role and being justified by the end of it, you can actually play a real grey role or a real black role and yet be the lead. I think audiences have changed and they are willing to see a lot more varied content and are willing to understand a lot more.”

She added, “Honestly, it is a fantastic time for actors and that’s actually what the digital platforms have given us. In a weird way, they have increased our longevity as an actor. And most importantly increased the longevity of your relevance. Now you don’t have to have the typical standards of beauty and you don’t have to have anything specific to be a lead female actor or for that matter a lead male actor. In fact, we have some lead males playing lead females (laughs). It’s actually an interesting time for creative people in the industry.”

Kajol was last seen in the web show, The Trial, which garnered positive reviews from the audience.