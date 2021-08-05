What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Kajol celebrates her birthday with family

Kajol, sister Tanisha Mukerji and mother Tanuja celebrated the actor's birthday on 4 August before with a meal. The actor turns 47 today. Kajol and Tanisha posted group selfies on Instagram to mark their little family get together. Husband Ajay Devgn also shared a post on Kajol's birthday, writing "You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now."

Bollywood congratulates Indian men's hockey team for Olympic win

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3mdym3Cupa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2021

And it’s a bronze !!!!!!! 💪🏾 https://t.co/xaZp4Mvwkl — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 5, 2021

The Indian men’s hockey team. You beauties. Well played, Germany. #OlympicBronze Congratulations @sports_odisha ! — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) August 5, 2021

The Indian men's hockey team won a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the Games on Thursday.

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, lyricist Swanand Kirkire were among the many celebrities from the Indian film fraternity who congratulated the team for this accolade.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunite in London

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her and Nick Jonas locked in an embrace after the two reunited in London, UK. According to Hindustan Times, Nick had been working on different projects in Los Angeles.