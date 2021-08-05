Entertainment

Kajol celebrates birthday; Bollywood congratulates Indian men's hockey team: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff August 05, 2021 13:54:37 IST
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Kajol celebrates her birthday with family 


Kajol, sister Tanisha Mukerji and mother Tanuja celebrated the actor's birthday on 4 August before with a meal. The actor turns 47 today. Kajol and Tanisha posted group selfies on Instagram to mark their little family get together. Husband Ajay Devgn also shared a post on Kajol's birthday, writing "You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now."

Bollywood congratulates Indian men's hockey team for Olympic win

The Indian men's hockey team won a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the Games on Thursday.

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, lyricist Swanand Kirkire were among the many celebrities from the Indian film fraternity who congratulated the team for this accolade.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunite in London

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her and Nick Jonas locked in an embrace after the two reunited in London, UK. According to Hindustan Times, Nick had been working on different projects in Los Angeles.

