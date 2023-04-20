Kajol buys an apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area for Rs 16.50 crore

Kajol Devgan has purchased an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 16.50 crore. According to the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap, Kajol’s new apartment has a carpet area of 2,493 square feet. The property comes with as many as four reserved car parking spots. Reportedly, the sale deed was registered on 13 April and a stamp duty of about Rs 99 lakh was paid by the actress. The seller is Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

The apartment, sold by Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd, is located at Juhu Acropolis in Mumbai’s posh area of Vile Parle West. The news comes on a day when Kajol and Ajay Devgan are celebrating the birthday of their daughter Nysa.

Kajol has shared a heartwarming Instagram post for Nysa on the occasion of her birthday. The Dilwale actress has even written an adorable caption for her daughter.

Kajol wrote, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind your oh so very sweet heart. Love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever!” Kajol had purchased two new properties last year as well.

Here is how Ajay Devgn wished his darling daughter Nysa on her birthday.

Kajol’s sister, actress Tanishaa Mukerji has shared a pic of Instagram with Nysa Devgan and wrote, “Happy birthday my nys! @nysadevgan my smart, beautiful, fierce soul! Always be you! Love you.”

In February 2022, news emerged that the actress bought two new apartments in Juhu’s Ananya building in Mumbai. Reports suggest that the combined cost of the two apartments that she purchased last year is Rs 11.95 crore. Both houses are said to be located on the 10th floor of the building.

