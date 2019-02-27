Kajol, Bobby Deol's thriller Gupt to be turned into a franchise? Rajiv Rai says he's exploring possibilities

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, popular for his 1997 murder mystery Gupt, recently stated that he would want the action thriller to transform into a franchise. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Rai said that even though he was yet to develop a full fledged script for Gupt's next installment, he did have a concept which he wanted to work on in the next few years. "It won’t be a sequel as Kajol dies at the end and it ends happily,” added the filmmaker.

Rai said that in case he was successful in coming up with a new story line, he would want the Kajol and Bobby Deol-starrer to give birth to a franchise of sorts. He said he may use the title Gupt to ensure that the essence of a thriller is intact but with completely new characters and plot. Comparing the move to that of the Bhatt camp, Rai said he would like to create something akin to the Murder film series.

Rai even spoke about the current project he is developing. “I think what I am directing (and writing) now is one of the best murder mysteries ever written. It’s a suspense, whodunit thriller, crime, action and emotional drama. I haven’t worked so hard because I am doing a comeback of sorts after years," the publication quoted him as saying.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 13:19:12 IST