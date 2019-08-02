Kajal Aggarwal's fan blackmailed, duped of Rs 75 lakh; police arrests accused in Tamil Nadu

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Tamil Nadu for blackmailing and extorting Rs 75 lakh from a businessman's son on the pretext of arranging a meeting with Kajal Aggarwal.

Saravanakumar alias Gopalakrishnan was arrested from a lodge in Chennai's Ashok Nagar, and a sum of Rs 9 lakh has been recovered from him. He is currently in custody in Ramanathapuram, reports Hindustan Times.

The police has said Pradeep Kumar, the son of a businessman Kathiresan, was promised he would be able to meet Kajal after he makes the payment. He was asked to register on a supposedly classified website for the same. The police has also busted the online racket that used to be conducted via this website, the same report adds.

Kumar told the police once he registered on the website, an unknown caller contacted him and asked him to provide some of his recent photographs and identity proof. The caller said that he would have to pay Rs 50,000 for the service, out of which he had to dole out Rs 25,000 as the initial payment. After Kumar made the transaction, he was told that Kajal would visit Ramanathapuram within the next two days, the police told the daily.

The police added that the caller stated to blackmail Kumar after learning that he is the son of the wealthy businessman. He was even threatened to send his morphed pictures with the actress to his family and relatives. Kumar gave the blackmailer Rs 75,000 and left for Kolkata two months ago.

When Kumar called his father from Kolkata, telling him he wanted to commit suicide, Kathiresan lodged a complaint at the Ramanathapuram police station. Kumar informed the police of the bank account where he transferred the money, which belonged to Siva alias Manikandan, a resident of Sivaganga district. Siva told the police that he was directing a movie, which was being produced by Saravanakumar. He added that he transferred the money to the Saravanakumar's bank account.

