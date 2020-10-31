Kajal Aggarwal gets married to Gautam Kitchlu in close-knit affair, with only families in attendance

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding took place on Friday at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai

Actress Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu on Friday evening in a close-knit affair in Mumbai where only close friends and family were in attendance. The event was organised keeping in mind the safety regulations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fan accounts of the actress accessed pictures from the wedding festivities and revealed Kajal’s look from the night, the accessories she chose to go with her attire, and what Gautam sported as well.

Kajal went with red and pink base colours for her wedding ensemble. The floral work on the piece brought out the intricate designs well. Apart from a heavy and gorgeous neckpiece and danglers, Kajal also wore a matha patti on her head. Gautam complemented her colour by donning a white sherwani and baby pink dupatta.

Exclusive @kajalaggarwalofficial #kajalaggarwal #kajgautkitched

The paparazzi also shared a couple of photos from the wedding ceremony.

#kajalagarwal private marriage ceremony today at Taj Hotel

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 30, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

The wedding was set up at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai and a wedding-based Instagram account shared snaps of the venue all decked up to host the marriage ceremony.

The only official picture of the bride is her enjoying the “calm before the storm”. With the makeup and hairdo finished, the image shows the actress tightly seated, staring directly into the camera wearing her wedding ensemble. The ghagra that she wore in the wedding can be seen hanging graciously in the background.

Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 30, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

Earlier, Kajal had shared a picture of herself from the Haldi ceremony on her official Instagram account.