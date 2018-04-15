Kajal Aggarwal denies playing Jayalalithaa in Teja's NTR biopic; casting process yet to be completed

Multiple reports over the past suggested that Kajal Aggarwal will be playing the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryear actress Jayalalithaa in the biopic of NTR. When Firstpost asked the Thuppakki actress, she clarified that all these reports are mere rumors.

As Kajal had acted in director Teja’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri, the media started speculating her presence in the biopic. NTR’s son Balakrishna reprises his father’s role in the film, the principal shoot of which commenced at Ramakrishna Studios in Hyderabad. A section of the media has also reported that Rana Daggubati will be seen playing Chandra Babu Naidu in the film and Vidya Balan has been approached to play NTR's wife.

“To be honest, the casting process is yet to be finalised. There were many speculations that we are working on the list of actors and talks are on. Once we get a final nod from our actors, an official announcement will be made”, said a source close to the makers of NTR biopic.

In an earlier interaction, Teja, the director, said that the biggest challenge for him is to compress all the information he gathered about NTR in one film. The filmmaker is said to be planning to make the biopic in two parts and the producers are also excited with the idea mainly because of the success of Rakhta Charithra and Baahubali series in Telugu. At the pooja event, Teja shot a scene from NTR’s blockbuster Daana Veera Soora Karna but he wants the film to start from the early life of the actor in Chennai, before foraying into his career in films. NTR got an offer to work at a government office in the city and not many people know how he got his first film offer.

The director is an ardent fan of both MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao; even at the pooja event, the director roped in an MGR lookalike. Daana Veera Soora Karna was NTR’s production venture and he had invited MGR to clap the first shot. The biopic will also have a few scenes depicting the friendship of these two legendary actors, who were also successful in politics.

Balakrishna is also said to have given his inputs and narrated several interesting stories about his father to Teja, who has worked for nearly one year to finalise the draft. Besides politics and cinema, the biopic will also focus on the personal life of NTR and his humanitarian side.

Balakrishna, Vishnu Induri, and Sai Korrapati are jointly producing the film, which will have music composed MM Keeravani of Baahubali fame. Apart from the Telugu version, the producers are also planning to dub the film in Tamil and Hindi.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018 10:59 AM